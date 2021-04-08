JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134,029 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.92% of Radian Group worth $35,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,414,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,512,000 after buying an additional 286,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 64,750 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

