JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) to “Overweight”

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 72 ($0.94). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

LON:AAF traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 84.70 ($1.11). 3,954,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.48. Airtel Africa has a 52 week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. The company provides prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services; and mobile money services, such as payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

