JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) to “Overweight”

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 72 ($0.94). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.
LON:AAF traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 84.70 ($1.11). 3,954,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.48. Airtel Africa has a 52 week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76.
About Airtel Africa
