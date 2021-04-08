JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,291 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 15.88% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $38,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

JPEM stock opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

