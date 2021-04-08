JulSwap Reaches One Day Volume of $7.61 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $67.77 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00263953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.00 or 0.00790700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.92 or 1.01450656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00016945 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.56 or 0.00688017 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 369,648,779 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.