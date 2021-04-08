Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $139,920.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. 2,745,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,646. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

