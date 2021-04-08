Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0680 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00070346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.67 or 0.00262670 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.03 or 0.00768982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,794.93 or 1.00090488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.16 or 0.00706855 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016942 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.