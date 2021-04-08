K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $164.54

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.54 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 178 ($2.33), with a volume of 1,680 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.

About K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT)

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

