Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $261.36. 2,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $269.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.57 and a 200-day moving average of $203.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.44.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

