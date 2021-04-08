KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,284,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,838,000 after buying an additional 473,832 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 948,727 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,796,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,050,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

