Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.14

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.55 ($0.07). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07), with a volume of 69,706 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

