KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 92.5% This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 92.5% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $1.08 million and $504.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005166 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00114166 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

