Kaspien (KSPN) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th.

Kaspien stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. Kaspien has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $59.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Kaspien in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

