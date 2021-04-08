Katalyo Price Tops $0.79 on Major Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Katalyo has a market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $681,371.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00262182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.04 or 0.00786368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,210.80 or 1.00155956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00017799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00702349 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.