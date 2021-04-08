Katie M. Boylan Sells 1,600 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of TGT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.46. 2,978,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,007. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.55.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Target by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
