Katie M. Boylan Sells 1,600 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.46. 2,978,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,007. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in Target by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

