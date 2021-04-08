KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,733 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of KBR worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in KBR by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172,737 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KBR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in KBR by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 351,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in KBR by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Shares of KBR opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -152.40 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KBR’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.