Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.70

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Keep Network has a market cap of $351.30 million and $4.86 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00056579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00636791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00081888 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 501,079,626 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars.

