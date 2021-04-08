Keep3rV1 Price Hits $230.07 on Top Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $46.01 million and $6.21 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for $230.07 or 0.00395784 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.32 or 0.00637056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00082308 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030236 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.