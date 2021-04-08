KeeperDAO (ROOK) Achieves Market Cap of $13.39 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $13.39 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $367.48 or 0.00634689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00055812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00634030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030314 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

