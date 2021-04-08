Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Reduced by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 12.0% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after acquiring an additional 165,394 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 61.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Kellogg by 213.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:K traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.75. 8,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

