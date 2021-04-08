Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.10

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 161428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $896.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after purchasing an additional 105,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.