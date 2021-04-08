Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) Head to Head Survey

Markel (NYSE:MKL) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Markel alerts:

Markel has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.6% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Markel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kemper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 5.29% 2.41% 0.68% Kemper 8.58% 10.59% 3.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Markel and Kemper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kemper 0 0 1 1 3.50

Markel currently has a consensus price target of $1,143.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.19%. Kemper has a consensus price target of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Kemper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than Markel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markel and Kemper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $9.53 billion 1.69 $1.79 billion $38.91 30.05 Kemper $5.04 billion 1.05 $531.10 million $6.27 12.85

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than Kemper. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Markel beats Kemper on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. This segment also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance. The company's Reinsurance segment offers general liability, professional liability, medical malpractice, and environmental impairment liability; property treaty products for catastrophe, per risk, and retrocessional exposures; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage and contract, and commercial surety reinsurance programs. Its Markel Ventures segment provides equipment used in baking systems and food processing; portable dredges; over-the-road car haulers and transportation equipment; and laminated oak and composite wood flooring, as well as ornamental plants and residential homes. This segment also provides distribution, consulting, and others types of services to businesses and consumers, including distribution of exterior building products, fire protection and life safety services, management and technology consulting, and retail intelligence services. The company's Other segment operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, and weather derivatives; and program services. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; and Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. The company distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.