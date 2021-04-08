Kentucky First Federal Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of KFFB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 96.29%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

