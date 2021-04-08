KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

TTGT opened at $68.56 on Thursday. TechTarget has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,462. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TechTarget by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

