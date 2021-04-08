KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

UBER opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,256 shares of company stock worth $20,131,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after buying an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after buying an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $430,200,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

