Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Keysight Technologies reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.65. 1,035,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

