KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.54. Approximately 208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.