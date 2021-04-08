KickToken Price Up 100.3% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $31.82 million and $4.72 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 100.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

