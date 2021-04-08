Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.17. 17,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

