Kin Market Capitalization Reaches $564.48 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $564.48 million and $9.41 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00256574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027138 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00054035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.76 or 0.00789854 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

