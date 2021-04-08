King DAG Price Hits $0.62 on Top Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $33.45 million and approximately $522,376.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00055829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.23 or 0.00628827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00081352 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

