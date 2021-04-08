Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Hits Market Cap of $1.72 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $46,812.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00266740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.99 or 0.00797952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,022.11 or 0.99785013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.34 or 0.00702255 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

