Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,181,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 149,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $17,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 282.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

