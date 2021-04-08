Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.08

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 4100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLBAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Klabin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Klabin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

