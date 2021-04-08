KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $513.36 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $513.36 million and approximately $36.12 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $65.95 or 0.00113617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00070940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00265028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.21 or 0.00798041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,070.39 or 1.00047167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.89 or 0.00711350 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

