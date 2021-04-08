Kleros Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.14 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $69.67 million and $6.14 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026403 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

