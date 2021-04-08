Klever (KLV) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0961 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market cap of $325.71 million and $6.62 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00266740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.99 or 0.00797952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,022.11 or 0.99785013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.34 or 0.00702255 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,390,302,056 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

