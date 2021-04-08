Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.00

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €11.00 ($12.94) and last traded at €10.94 ($12.87), with a volume of 267298 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.89 ($12.81).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.10 ($13.06) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.62 ($11.31).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.53.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.