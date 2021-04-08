KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNYJY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KNYJY stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion and a PE ratio of 41.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $2.3095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.