Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,739,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Korea Electric Power worth $45,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 214.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Korea Electric Power Co. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

