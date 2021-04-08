Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,655 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $252.30 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $259.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average is $216.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.87.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

