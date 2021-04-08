Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,030 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 297.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock opened at $91.97 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.