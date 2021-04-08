Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of XOM opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

