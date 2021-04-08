Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

