Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.75 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RPG opened at $168.82 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $177.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.