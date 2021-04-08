Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 292,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,767,000 after purchasing an additional 50,006 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $201,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $129.18 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock worth $8,114,785. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

