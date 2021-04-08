Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR stock opened at $143.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.47. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $145.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

