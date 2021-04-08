Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cambium Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $619,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

