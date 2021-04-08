Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.