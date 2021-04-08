Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Markel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,169.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,124.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,035.30. Markel Co. has a one year low of $761.06 and a one year high of $1,186.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,164.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

