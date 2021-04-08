Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,383.04.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,477 shares of company stock valued at $38,615,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,423.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,283.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,201.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $891.19 and a 12 month high of $1,446.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.